BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make Trade With Phoenix Suns
On Thursday evening, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft will take place in Brooklyn, New York.
Before the draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns had made a deal.
Via Charania: "The Phoenix Suns are trading the Nos. 52 and 59 picks to the Golden State Warriors for No. 41, sources tell ESPN."
The Warriors did not have a pick in Wednesday's first round.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "On trend with what the Warriors have done in the past. Liked a lot of options I expected to be there at 41
Now the Warriors have to hope they can find value very late again"
Meanwhile, the Suns have been one of the most active teams in the NBA.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Suns have made three trades within the last 24 hours:
— No. 29 + 2029 1st for Mark Williams
— Two future 2nds for No. 36
— Nos. 52 and 59 for No. 41
Phoenix is wheeling-and-dealing right now."
The Suns selected Khaman Maluach out of Duke with the 10th pick in the first round.
Via ESPN Africa: "Khaman Maluach was born in South Sudan and raised as a refugee in Uganda.
A motorcyclist noticed his height and encouraged him to try basketball, leading him to join Luol Deng's camp and then NBA Academy Africa.
The 7'2" center is now headed to the Phoenix Suns"