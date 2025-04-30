BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Player Ruled Out Against Rockets
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Houston Rockets for Game 5 (in Texas).
Right before the game, the team announced that Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled out due to an illness.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight for Game 5 in Houston. Illness. Late injury add for the Warriors."
Kuminga did not play in Game 4.
However, he played 43 total minutes in Games 2 and 3.
The 2021 NBA Champion is averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 36.8% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Watched Jonathan Kuminga go through his pregame warmups, but he’s now out tonight because of an illness"
While Kuminga has not played a major role in the series, he is a valuable piece to have on the bench.
He finished the regular season with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Over the offseason, the Warriors will have a decision to make on the 22-year-old.
Via John Dickinson of KNBR (on April 20): "Not a conversation for today really but If Brooklyn Nets are truly interested in Jonathan Kuminga in restricted free agency, Warriors decision becomes an easy one. Cam Johnson is scheduled to make $20.5M next season and $22.5M the following season. Sign/trade for wing shooting."
The Warriors have a 3-1 lead over the Rockets.