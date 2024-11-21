BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Player Ruled Out For Remainder Of NBA Season
On Wendesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Atlanta Hawks.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that De'Anthony Melton will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Melton finishes the season with averages of 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in six games.
Via Charania: "Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton will undergo season-ending ACL surgery."
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details.
Via Slater: "Melton is on a one-year, $12.8 million contract. Warriors used the full mid-level on him. He looked sharp in six games and Kerr had named him starting shooting guard. Now he’s done for season and enters free agency again with health question mark."
Melton has played seven NBA season for the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 356 games.