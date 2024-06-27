BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Reportedly Make A Trade
Lindy Waters is coming off his third season in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The former Oklahoma State star finished the year with averages of 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 38 games.
On Thursday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Waters has been traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Via Fischer: "Golden State is trading no. 52 to OKC for Lindy Waters, sources tell @YahooSports."
The Warriors had the 52nd pick in the draft, which will now go to Oklahoma City.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also confirmed the news.
Via Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Lindy Waters III to Golden State for No. 52 pick, sources say."
The Warriors likely felt that Waters was better for their team than anybody they would have been able to select that late in the draft.
Waters has career averages of 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 104 regular season games.
He has also played in three NBA playoff games.
As for Golden State, they are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that the Warriors intend to keep Waters.
Via Slater: "The Warriors plan to keep Lindy Waters III past his Saturday guarantee date, per sources: $2.2 million next season. They like him as a deep rotation option."