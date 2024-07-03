BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Reportedly On Verge Of Landing Elite 3-Point Shooter
Buddy Hield is coming off a year where he played for the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Oklahoma star finished the year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games.
On Tuesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Warriors are on the verge of landing Hield in a sign-and-trade.
Via Charania: "Just In: The Golden State Warriors are in serious talks on a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Buddy Hield, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors and 76ers have been in deep discussions, working to finalize the deal for one of the NBA's best three-point shooters."
Considering the Warriors just lost Klay Thompson, Hield would be an excellent addition to the team's backcourt.
He is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA.
Via Underdog NBA: "Most threes made, last 4 seasons:
Stephen Curry 1,252
Buddy Hield 1,051
-----
Jayson Tatum 886"
In addition to the 76ers and Pacers, Hield has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans over eight seasons in the league.
His career averages are 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 632 regular season games.
As for the Warriors, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Kings in the play-in tournament.
That said, they still have a roster led by future Hall of Famers Draymond Green and Steph Curry.