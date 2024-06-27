BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Play-Making Guard
Reece Beekman played four seasons of college basketball for Virginia.
The talented guard finished his senior year with averages of 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 34 games.
On Thursday, the 2024 NBA Draft concluded and Beekman was not selected.
However, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he will sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Charania: "Virginia's Reece Beekman has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Warriors, sources say."
Over his four seasons playing for the Cavaliers, Beekamn proved to be a solid play-making guard.
His career averages were 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 126 games.
He is also an elite defender.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Reece Beekman, who @ShamsCharania reported is signing a two-way deal with the Warriors, had defensive ratings of 97.4, 97.4 and 95.6 his last three years at Virginia"
Since he will be on a two-way contract, Beekman will likely get a lot of playing time with the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
As for the Warriors, they have won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.
That said, the team is coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They missed the NBA playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.