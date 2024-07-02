BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign 10-Year NBA Veteran Forward
Kyle Anderson is coming off his second year playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The former UCLA star finished the season with averages of 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 22.9% from the three-point range in 79 games (10 starts).
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Anderson will sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Kyle Anderson is planning to sign a three-year, $27 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. He’ll land with Warriors on a sign-and-trade with Minnesota."
Via Wojnarowski: "Golden State is sending Minnesota a future second-round pick swap and cash in the sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN."
Anderson was the 30th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played 10 seasons in the league for the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs (and Timberwolves).
His career averages are 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 653 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 66 NBA playoff games (nine starts).
This past year, Anderson helped the Timberwolves reach the 2024 Western Conference finals.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details.
Via Slater: "Kyle Anderson to the Warriors on a three-year, $27 million contract, sources confirm (ESPN first). The third year of the deal is non-guaranteed. He fits into the just created Klay Thompson TPE and is essentially the return for Thompson's departure."