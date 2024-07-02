Fastbreak

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign 10-Year NBA Veteran Forward

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors are signing Kyle Anderson.

Ben Stinar

Apr 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) celebrates a three point basket made by guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) celebrates a three point basket made by guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Anderson is coming off his second year playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former UCLA star finished the season with averages of 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 22.9% from the three-point range in 79 games (10 starts).

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Anderson will sign with the Golden State Warriors.

Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Kyle Anderson is planning to sign a three-year, $27 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. He’ll land with Warriors on a sign-and-trade with Minnesota."

Via Wojnarowski: "Golden State is sending Minnesota a future second-round pick swap and cash in the sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN."

Anderson was the 30th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played 10 seasons in the league for the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs (and Timberwolves).

His career averages are 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 653 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 66 NBA playoff games (nine starts).

This past year, Anderson helped the Timberwolves reach the 2024 Western Conference finals.

Kyle Anderson
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details.

Via Slater: "Kyle Anderson to the Warriors on a three-year, $27 million contract, sources confirm (ESPN first). The third year of the deal is non-guaranteed. He fits into the just created Klay Thompson TPE and is essentially the return for Thompson's departure."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.