BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign 6-Year NBA Veteran
De'Anthony Melton is coming off his second year playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former USC star finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.6% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 38 games.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Melton will sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Charania: "Free agent De'Anthony Melton plans to sign a one-year, $12.8 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Melton has played six seasons in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies (and 76ers).
His career averages are 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 350 games.
He has also appeared in 27 NBA playoff games with the 76ers and Grizzlies.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details.
Via Slater: "De’Anthony Melton to the Warriors on the mid-level for a season. Backcourt depth, defensive boost. They’ve always liked his game. Felt he was underused by Memphis in that second round series vs GSW a couple seasons ago. Dealt with a back injury last season."
As for the Warriors, they have won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.
That said, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five years.