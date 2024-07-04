BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Trade For 8-Year NBA Veteran
UPDATE: Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the deal will be part of a larger trade.
Via Slater: "The Buddy Hield deal will be roped into a five-team trade, per sources, stemming from the Klay Thompson move to Dallas, which now makes Kyle Anderson and Hield the combined return to GSW for Klay."
Buddy Hield has been among the elite three-point shooters in the NBA since being drafted in 2016.
He finished this past year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games for the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Hield is signing with the Golden State Warriors (via sign-and-trade).
Via Charania: "The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal acquiring Buddy Hield via sign-and-trade from the 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New teammates Hield and Stephen Curry are leaders for most 3-pointers made over the last 5 NBA seasons – and now will be teammates."
Via Charania: "Warriors are sending a 2031 Dallas second-round pick to Philadelphia to complete sign-and-trade for Hield, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Hield gives the Warriors a instant replacement for Klay Thompson.
In addition to the 76ers and Pacers, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans over his eight seasons in the league.
His career averages are 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 632 regular season games.
The Warriors attempted nearly 40 three-pointers per game last season.
Therefore, Hield will likely fit in well as he has attempted 7.6 three-pointers per game (for his career).
Last season, the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.