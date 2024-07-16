BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Intriguing Guard
Daeqwon Plowden is coming off a season where he played in the G League for the Osceola Magic.
The 25-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 33 games (nine starts).
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Plowden will sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G Daeqwon Plowden has agreed on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Drew Kelso of @onemotivesports tells ESPN. Plowden has been one of the stories of summer league — averaging 16.6 points on 54 percent shooting and 48 percent on three’s."
Plowden played his college basketball for Bowling Green.
He finished his five seasons with career averages of 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 154 games.
For the Warriors, Plowden could be a good development project, as they have had success with players who have gone back and forth between the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League) and the NBA.
The Warriors finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
However, the Warriors have won four NBA Championships (and been to the Finals six times) since the 2015 season.