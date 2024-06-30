BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Will Release Key Player
UPDATE: The Golden State Warriors have officially waived Paul.
On Sunday evening, NBA Free Agency has officially begun around the league.
Right before the free agency period opened up, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Golden State Warriors will waive 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.
He finished his one season in Golden State with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Charania: "Golden State is waiving Chris Paul, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Paul had a $30 million guarantee date today. He now becomes a free agent."
Anthony Slater of The Athletic also reported more details.
Via Slater: "The Chris Paul for Jordan Poole trade now essentially become a salary dump deal of Poole's contract. Paul walking off Warriors' books for nothing. It's become a salary reset moment for the franchise. GSW is a full non-taxpayer mid-level team."
While Paul is no longer the superstar point guard he was earlier in his career, he is still a solid role player who could help many teams (including Golden State).
In addition to the Warriors, Paul has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets over 19 seasons.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,272 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 149 NBA playoff games.