BREAKING: Houston Rockets Release 4-Year NBA Player
Jock Landale is coming off his second season playing for the Houston Rockets.
He finished the year with averages of 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field in 42 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Rockets have now waived Landale.
Via Charania: "The Houston Rockets are waiving center Jock Landale ahead of his July 7 guarantee date, sources tell ESPN. Landale is expected to sign with his preferred destination upon clearing waivers."
Landale has played four total seasons for the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs (and Rockets).
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@JAYChi_Bulls: "A new center the Bulls could be after for depth is recently waived Jock Landale.
The 6’11 center is 29 y/o. Off the bench, he averaged 11.9 MPG, 4.8 PTS, 3.3 TREB, and 0.9 AST.
Would you like to see the Bulls pursue the Australian big man?"
Evan Sidery: "After attempting to trade Jock Landale, his non-guaranteed salary was waived, per @ShamsCharania.
Landale becomes one of the best available backup bigs."
@LakersLead: "BREAKING: Jock Landale is being WAIVED by the Houston Rockets
Should the Lakers take a look at the big man?"
@wake_please_: "Teams would be silly to not scoop him up."
David Weiner: "Best of luck to Jock Landale. He knew "the assignment" of signing his contract. Did his best to contribute off the bench, always realizing that he was doubling as a human trade exception. Enjoyed his time as a Rocket."