BREAKING: Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign 9-Year NBA Veteran
Dorian Finney-Smith spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 63 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Finney-Smith will sign a deal with the Houston Rockets.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Dorian Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Finney-Smith's agent, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports, negotiated terms of the deal tonight with Rockets executives for the 3-and-D wing."
Finney-Smith has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks over his nine seasons in the NBA.
He will be a huge loss for the Lakers (who traded for him during the middle of the 2024-25 season).
Charania also wrote: "Major acquisition to bolster Houston's wing depth with Finney-Smith, who shot a career-high 41% from 3-point land and held All-Star players to 47% effective shooting in halfcourt, which ranked top-10 among players to defend 125+ shots last season."
The Rockets finished the 2024-25 season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Jovan Buha: "A huge loss for the Lakers -- on multiple fronts. Weakens their perimeter depth and defense and strengthens their rival's. They also lose one of Luka's favorite teammates. We'll see how they bounce back with their $14.1 million NTMLE and $5.1 BAE."