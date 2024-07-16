BREAKING: Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign Intriguing Forward
Jack McVeigh is coming off a season where he played for the Tasmania JackJumpers in the NBL.
He finished the year with averages of 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 28 games.
On Monday evening, Olgun Uluc of ESPN reported that McVeigh will sign a deal with the Houston Rockets.
Via Uluc: "Australian forward Jack McVeigh has agreed to a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN."
Following the news, McVeigh sent out a post on X.
Via McVeigh: "A year ago I was cut from the World Cup Australian team.
I thought my Olympic dream was over.
But I never gave up.
Every day I focused on learning and improving.
Here we are.
You never know how close you are to achieving your dreams."
The 28-year-old played his college basketball for Nebraska (2015-18).
Over six seasons in the NBL, he had career averages of 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 167 games.
Via Sam Vecenie of The Athletic on March 13: "I am firmly onboard with an NBA team signing Jack McVeigh to a two-way contract this summer. Dude has been lights out all year for Tasmania. One of the best players in the NBL. Killer shooter, has expanded his game so much. Legit worth a flyer for an NBA team."
As for the Rockets, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.