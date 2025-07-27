MVP JD! 🏆 After averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals while leading the @MaineCeltics to the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed, @celtics Two-Way guard JD Davison is your 2024-25 @Kia NBA G League MVP. pic.twitter.com/5amnJpj5BT