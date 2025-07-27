Houston Rockets Reportedly Signing Recent Celtics Player
JD Davison had spent the first three years of his NBA career playing for the Boston Celtics.
After getting waived this week, the 22-year-old became a free agent.
According to Chris Haynes, Davison will now sign a deal with the Houston Rockets.
Via Haynes: "Free agent guard JD Davison has reached an agreement with the Houston Rockets, his agent Corey Marcum of EZ Sports Group tells me."
Davison was the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Alabama.
His career averages are 1.9 points per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Last season, Davison appeared in four games during the NBA playoffs.
Via Jack Simone of How 'Bout Them Celtics: "Looks like JD Davison has signed a two-way contract with the Rockets, per the NBA’s transaction log."
While Davison has gotten limited playing time in the NBA, he has been one of the best players in the G League.
Via NBA G League: "MVP JD! 🏆 After averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals while leading the @MaineCeltics to the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed, @celtics Two-Way guard JD Davison is your 2024-25 @Kia NBA G League MVP."
As for the Rockets, they are coming off a year where they made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
That said, the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round.