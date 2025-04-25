BREAKING: Huge Ja Morant Injury Update Before Thunder-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies lost (at home) to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-108.
They now trail the Thunder 0-3 in their first-round playoff series.
However, the bigger concern was the fact that Ja Morant left the game with an injury.
ESPN's Shams Charania has now reported that Morant will miss Game 4 on Saturday.
Via Charania: "Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday due to a hip injury, sources tell ESPN. Morant played through a significant ankle sprain to clinch a playoff spot last week, then suffered a scary fall on his hip Thursday."
Since the Grizzlies are on the verge of getting swept, it's possible that Morant has already played in his last game of the season.
The former Murray State star finished the regular season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Before getting hurt, Morant had 15 points, one rebound and five assists in the first half of Game 3.
Via StatMuse: "The Grizzlies were up by 27 when Ja Morant got hurt.
They lost the game."
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has spent all six years of his pro career with the Grizzlies.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Ja Morant received a standing ovation after taking a hard fall and coming back to shoot free throws before heading to the locker room in Game 3."