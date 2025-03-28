BREAKING: Huge LaMelo Ball News Before Hornets-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that LaMelo Ball has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Via Charania: "Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes two minor procedures to address ankle and wrist issues, sources tell ESPN. Ball showed toughness, playing through pain in recent weeks, before he and team consulted doctors on best course forward."
Ball finished his fifth NBA season with averages of 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Charania added: "Team doctors and outside specialists concluded that the two procedures will allow Ball to heal and have a full offseason. The decision ends Ball’s career year in scoring. He is the first player in Hornets history to average 25 points and 7 assists in a season, per ESPN research."
The Hornets are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-54 record in 72 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Raptors, the Hornets will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The 2022 All-Star has spent all five seasons of his career in Charlotte.