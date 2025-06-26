BREAKING: Indiana Pacers And San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Make Trade
On Wednesday evening, the NBA Draft is being held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Before the night begins, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers have made a deal.
Via Charania: "First draft pick trade of the night: The San Antonio Spurs are trading the No. 38 pick in tonight's NBA draft to the Indiana Pacers for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN."
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported more details about the deal.
Via Scotto: "The Indiana Pacers are trading a 2030 Sacramento Kings second-round pick and cash to the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 38 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, league sources told @hoopshype."
Many fans reacted to Charania's post.
@KnicksMemes: "INSANE way to start that tweet knowing the Spurs have the #2 pick"
@0x_Capital: "Next jokic going at 38 wow"
@StephenKHSui: "For the 4th consecutive drafts the Spurs have moved one of their picks for future draft capital. Not surprising at all"
Trevor Lane: "Low cost for a early 2nd round pick…"
The Spurs finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season.
Meanwhile, the Pacers were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2000 season (when Reggie Miller was still on the roster).
However, the Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.