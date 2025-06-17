BREAKING: Indiana Pacers Make Trade With Pelicans During NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers are currently in the middle of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After Game 5 (on Tuesday), ESPN's Shams Charania reported that they have made a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Charania: "NBA draft deal: The Indiana Pacers are trading their No. 23 pick and the rights to Mojave King to the New Orleans Pelicans for Indiana's own 2026 first-round pick back which the Pelicans had previously acquired, sources tell ESPN."
The Pacers were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks to make their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.
Right now, the Pacers trail the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday night in Indiana.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic: "Can confirm the Pelicans are acquiring the No. 23 pick in this year's draft from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the Pacers' 2026 first round pick, which New Orleans previously acquired in the Brandon Ingram trade to Toronto, per a league source.
ESPN was first to report.
Pelicans now own the No. 7 and No. 23 pick in this year's draft."
As for the Pelicans, they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
Despite having a talented roster that features Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum, the team missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Pacers have traded the No. 23 overall pick to the Pelicans in return for their 2026 first-round pick back, per @ShamsCharania.
Indiana is now preparing to go into the luxury tax after re-signing Myles Turner soon.
The 2026 pick was originally traded for Pascal Siakam."