BREAKING: Indiana Pacers Player Injured During Game 3 Against Knicks
UPDATE: Aaron Nesmith has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers are playing the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
During the second half, Aaron Nesmith went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints: "Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith just went for. Holding his right ankle in a considerable amount of pain.
Rolled his right ankle on the court under the basket and is heading out of the game.
Nesmith is being helped to the locker room."
Nesmith had eight points, six rebounds and two steals while shooting 2/5 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
It's now been announced that he is questionable to return.
Via The Indiana Pacers: "Injury Update: Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight's game."
Nesmith is one of the most important players on the Pacers, so his status in the game (and the series) will be vital.
He finished the regular season with averages of 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via OptaSTATS (on May 22): "In NBA history, 2 players have had 20+ points & 5+ threes in the 4th quarter of a playoff game on the opponent's home court.
Both did so for the @Pacers , at Madison Square Garden, in the conference finals, on a Wednesday:
Reggie Miller (June 1, 1994) Aaron Nesmith (last night)"