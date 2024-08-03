Fastbreak

BREAKING: Indiana Pacers Reportedly Sign Recent Miami Heat Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Indiana Pacers will sign a new player.

Oct 10, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Cole Swider (21) celebrates after defeating the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports / Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Swider is coming off a year where he appeared in 18 games for the Miami Heat.

He finished the season with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Swider will sign with the Indiana Pacers.

Via Charania: "Free agent G Cole Swider has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Swider had an impressive Summer League for Heat, averaging 13.5 points and 49.1 percent 3-point shooting on nearly seven 3s attempted per game."

Swider has played part of two seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

His career averages are 2.0 points per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 25 regular season games.

Oct 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider (20) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Swider has also spent a lot of time in the G League.

Last year, he averaged 24.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in 14 regular season games.

The Pacers are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

In addition, the Pacers reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 (they lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in four games).

