BREAKING: Indiana Pacers Reportedly Signing 12-Year NBA Player
Alex Len had been in the middle of his fourth straight season playing for the Sacramento Kings.
The former Maryland star was averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field in 36 games.
After getting traded to the Washington Wizards, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that he will now be waived (and sign with the Indiana Pacers).
Via Charania: "The Washington Wizards are expected to waive center Alex Len, who plans to sign with the Indiana Pacers upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. In his 12th NBA season, Len provides frontcourt depth for Pacers."
Len was the fifth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Kings, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards over 12 seasons.
His career averages are 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 680 games.
The 32-year-old has also appeared in 12 NBA playoff games (three starts).
Via X user @_Facci: "Definitely here for the Alex Len signing.
Indiana has NEEDED depth at center.
Essentially think of it as James Weisman’s contract for Alex Len
Does it “move the needle”? Just wait and see as you can NEVER plan for injuries!"
The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-21 record in 50 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
On Saturday afternoon, the Pacers will play the Lakers in Los Angeles.