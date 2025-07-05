BREAKING: Indiana Pacers Trade For 4-Year NBA Player
Jay Huff spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 6.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Huff is being traded to the Indiana Pacers.
Via Charania: "The Memphis Grizzlies are trading center Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers for one second-round pick and one second-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN."
Huff has spent part of four seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 5.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 95 games.
Charania also added: "After departure of Myles Turner, Pacers trade for the 7-foot-1 Huff, who averaged 6.9 points, 2 rebounds and nearly 1 block in 11.7 minutes per night. He shot 41% from 3-point range last season, playing in 64 games after just a total of 31 contests in his first three seasons."