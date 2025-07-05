Fastbreak

BREAKING: Indiana Pacers Trade For 4-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers have made a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ben Stinar

Oct 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jay Huff (41) signs the jersey of a young fan after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jay Huff (41) signs the jersey of a young fan after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Jay Huff spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

He finished the year with averages of 6.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.

On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Huff is being traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Via Charania: "The Memphis Grizzlies are trading center Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers for one second-round pick and one second-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN."

Huff has spent part of four seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

His career averages are 5.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 95 games.

Charania also added: "After departure of Myles Turner, Pacers trade for the 7-foot-1 Huff, who averaged 6.9 points, 2 rebounds and nearly 1 block in 11.7 minutes per night. He shot 41% from 3-point range last season, playing in 64 games after just a total of 31 contests in his first three seasons."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.