BREAKING: Indiana Pacers And Miami Heat Reportedly Make A Trade

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pacers and Heat made a deal.

Ben Stinar

Oct 25, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant (31) dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant (31) dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Thomas Bryant had been in the middle of his second season playing for the Miami Heat.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star is averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in ten games.

On Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Bryant is being traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Via Charania: "The Miami Heat have agreed on a trade to send center Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. The Pacers will send a swap of a future second-round pick to the Heat for Bryant, who is trade-eligible on Sunday."

Bryant was the 42nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after two seasons with the Hoosiers.

He has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards over eight seasons.

The 2023 NBA Champion has career averages of 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 277 games.

For the Pacers, they will be getting solid big man to bring off the bench.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Not going to get wild about Thomas Bryant to the Pacers or anything, but it’s a nice little addition for them. Needed another big and Bryant can space the floor a bit.

Interesting move for the Heat, especially right now. Creates a bit more apron clearance for Miami."

The Pacers are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-15 record in 25 games.

