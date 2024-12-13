BREAKING: Indiana Pacers And Miami Heat Reportedly Make A Trade
Thomas Bryant had been in the middle of his second season playing for the Miami Heat.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star is averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in ten games.
On Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Bryant is being traded to the Indiana Pacers.
Via Charania: "The Miami Heat have agreed on a trade to send center Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. The Pacers will send a swap of a future second-round pick to the Heat for Bryant, who is trade-eligible on Sunday."
Bryant was the 42nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after two seasons with the Hoosiers.
He has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards over eight seasons.
The 2023 NBA Champion has career averages of 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 277 games.
For the Pacers, they will be getting solid big man to bring off the bench.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Not going to get wild about Thomas Bryant to the Pacers or anything, but it’s a nice little addition for them. Needed another big and Bryant can space the floor a bit.
Interesting move for the Heat, especially right now. Creates a bit more apron clearance for Miami."
The Pacers are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-15 record in 25 games.