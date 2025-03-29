BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the Los Angeles Lakers (at home in Tennessee).
For the game, the Grizzlies will get their best player back in action, as Ja Morant has been upgraded to available.
The former Murray State star had missed six games in a row.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (hamstring) available to play Saturday."
Morant will provide a big boost to the Grizzlies, as he is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 29.1% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via Underdog: "Ja Morant hasn't played since March 14.
The Grizzlies play the Lakers tonight."
The Grizzlies most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (on the road) by a score of 125-104.
They are the fifth seed with a 44-29 record in 73 games.
At home, the Grizzlies have been excellent, going 25-11 in 36 games played in Memphis.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "JJ Redick was asked about opposing players going against the Lakers, with the expectation that Morant returns tonight. Earlier this season Redick had his analytics group look into it, finding that 86% of opposing team’s players have been available, which was No. 1 in the NBA."
Following the Lakers, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Monday night when they remain at home to host Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics in Memphis.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).