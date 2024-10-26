BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Magic-Grizzlies Game
On Saturday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Orlando Magic in Tennessee.
For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant has been upgraded to available.
Morant has averaged 23.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in his first two games.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update:
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant are available tonight at @OrlandoMagic. John Konchar is out."
The Grizzlies enter the evening with a 1-1 record.
After beating the Utah Jazz, they got blown out by the Houston Rockets (128-108) on Friday evening in Texas.
Morant finished with 24 points and two assists while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Following the Magic, the Grizzlies will remain at home to host Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening in Memphis.
Last season, they dealt with a lot of injuries and missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020 (four years ago).
As for the Magic, they are 2-0 with victories over the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Following Saturday's game, they will return home to host the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Orlando.
Via The Magic: "Forward Jonathan Isaac will not play tonight at Memphis due to a left hip contusion.
Forward Tristan da Silva will also not play tonight due to an illness."