BREAKING: Ja Morant's Injury Status In Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
UPDATE: Ja Morant is doubtful to return.
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Pelicans in New Orleans.
During the second half, superstar point guard Ja Morant went to the locker room with an injury.
Morant had 25 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 8/11 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in his first 25 minutes of playing time.
Via Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal: "Ja Morant is in pain after a hard screen from Daniel Theis. Looks like the pain is in his neck. Pelicans are challenging the illegal screen call on Theis. Morant is going to the locker room."
Morant came into the matchup with averages of 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic: "Ja Morant is headed to the locker room after running into a tough screen by Daniel Theis. Looked like he was reaching at his right shoulder."
The Grizzlies are 21-10 in 31 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Pelicans, the Grizzlies will visit the OKC Thunder on Sunday.
Via Grizz Lead: "Ja Morant in the First Half Against the Pelicans :
- 24 Points
- 5 Assists
- 8/9 FG
- 3/4 3PT
- 5/5 FT
- +14 +/-
- 17 Minutes
SPECIAL GAME COOKING…"
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).