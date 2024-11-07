BREAKING: Ja Morant's Injury Status In Lakers-Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: Ja Morant is doubtful to return.
On Wednesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
During the third quarter, superstar point guard Ja Morant went to the locker room.
Morant had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Ja Morant headed to locker room Wednesday."
Morant came into the night with averages of 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in seven games.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the remainder of the contest.
Via Courtside Buzz: "BREAKING: Ja Morant went to the locker room after this nasty fall after a dunk attempt.
Get well soon, Ja!"
The Grizzlies came into the night with a 4-4 record in their first eight games after losing to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 106-104.
Following Los Angeles, they will remain at home to host the Washington Wizards on Friday evening.
Via GrizzMuse: "Ja Morant was injured on this lob attempt.
Somehow there was no foul called. Ridiculous."
As for the Lakers, they are 4-3 in their first seven games after losing to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-103.
Following Memphis, they will head home to host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening.