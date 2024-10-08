BREAKING: Ja Morant's Injury Status In Mavs-Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: Ja Morant has returned to Monday's game.
Via Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal: "Ja Morant is back in the game"
UPDATE: ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the latest.
Via MacMahon: "Ja Morant has returned to the Grizzlies’ bench."
On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for their first preseason game.
During the first half, superstar point guard Ja Morant went to the locker room with an injury.
Morant had six points, three rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in ten minutes.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Grizzlies star Ja Morant limped off and headed to the locker room after a pass hit his foot/ankle area while he sprinted back in transition defense."
Many NBA fans reacted on social media.
Via @kaysrma: "ITS PRESEASON ARE YOU KIDDING ME?????"
Via @10Tonix: "Memphis cursed"
Via @TrolledByKBR: "Lmfao this is what happens when u try hard in the preseason"
Via @CelticsAdam34: "It’s extremely concerning that Ja Morant is only 25 years old and has dealt with ankle injuries in every year of his career.
Only time he played 65+ games was his rookie year and ankles are an injury that will only get worse over time. Praying he gets past this 🙏"
Morant is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine games due to suspension and injury.
He still averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.