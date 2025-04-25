BREAKING: Ja Morant's Injury Status In Thunder-Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: Ja Morant has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
During the first half, Ja Morant went to the locker room with an injury.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Ja Morant received a standing ovation after taking a hard fall and coming back to shoot free throws before heading to the locker room in Game 3."
Morant had 15 points, two rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/11 from the field and 1/4 form the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
The Grizzlies led by a score of 77-51 at halftime.
Via Bleacher Report: "Ja Morant goes down after a hard fall.
He has left to the locker room. Hope he is okay"
The Grizzlies trail 0-2 in the series after losing both games in Oklaohma City.
They lost Game 2 by a score of 118-99.
Morant finished with 23 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/25 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via @MrBuckBuckNBA: "Lu Dort undercuts Ja Morant mid-air, who remains in pain minutes later after landing hard on his left hip.
He decides to remain on the floor for the free throws, misses both, and takes off his jersey in frustration as he heads to the locker room."
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday in Memphis.