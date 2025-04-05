BREAKING: Ja Morant's Updated Status For Grizzlies-Pistons Game
On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Ja Morant has been ruled out.
Morant is averaging 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update:
Ja Morant (Illness) is out tonight at Detroit."
The Grizzlies are coming off a 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat (in Florida).
Morant finished with 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/22 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via Matt Infield of Action News 5: "This is wild:
5:41-Grizzlies tweet out their starting lineup, Ja Morant is in it.
5:43-Ja is suddenly listed as questionable with an illness.
5:53-Ja Morant is OUT for tonight’s game.
Definitely gonna want to hear an explanation on how this all went down."
The Grizzlies are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-32 record in 77 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Pistons, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Via Underdog NBA: "Updated lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Pippen Jr., Bane, Wells, Jackson Jr., Edey on Saturday."
As for the Pistons, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-34 record.