BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Injury Status In Bucks-Knicks Game
Jalen Brunson went to the locker room during Sunday's game.
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks are playing the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).
During the second half, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Jalen Brunson headed to locker room Sunday."
Brunson had 32 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 11/18 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the rest of the day.
Via Tommy Beer: "Ugh… Brunson grabbed his right shoulder after a drive and immediately headed back to the locker room"
