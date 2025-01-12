Fastbreak

BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Injury Status In Bucks-Knicks Game

Jalen Brunson went to the locker room during Sunday's game.

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks are playing the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).

During the second half, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson went to the locker room with an injury.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Jalen Brunson headed to locker room Sunday."

Brunson had 32 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 11/18 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.

There has been no word from the team on his status for the rest of the day.

Via Tommy Beer: "Ugh… Brunson grabbed his right shoulder after a drive and immediately headed back to the locker room"

