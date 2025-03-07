BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Injury Status In Knicks-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers (in California) by a score of 113-109.
Late in overtime, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson appeared to suffer an ankle injury.
Brunson finished with 39 points, four rebounds and ten assists while shooting 13/26 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Jalen Brunson (ankle) headed to locker room Thursday."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT: "Not a good feeling for Jalen Brunson when your ankle bends to 90 degrees"
Skip Bayless: "Big guts by Jalen Brunson making those free throws after turning his ankle that badly. That injury was just hard to watch."
Bleacher Report: "Jalen Brunson headed to the locker room after suffering a leg injury on this play
He stayed in to shoot his FT's"
@LakeShowGo: "As a Laker fan, it is sad to see someone so talented like Jalen Brunson get hurt my prayers go out to him 🙏 phenomenal player and Person let’s hope he can heal quickly from that, devastating to see as not only a Laker fan but a NBA fan."
Courtside Buzz: "WARNING: Jalen Brunson with one of the worst ankle rolls you’ll ever see, as his ankle hit the hardwood.
He hit both free-throws then went to the locker room.
Get well soon, Brunson!"
With the loss, the Knicks dropped to 40-22 in 62 games, which has them as the third seed.