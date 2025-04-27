BREAKING: Jalen Brunson's Injury Status In Knicks-Pistons Game
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson has returned to the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: SNY's Ian Begley reported the latest.
Via Begley: "Jalen Brunson has returned to the Knicks bench. He is not entering the game as 4th quarter starts. Knicks trail by eight to start the 4th."
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks are playing the Detroit Pistons (in Michigan) for Game 4 of their series.
During the second half, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Bleacher Report: "Jalen Brunson heads to the locker room after an apparent leg injury
Hope he's okay 🙏"
Brunson had 17 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 6/15 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 29 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN: "Jalen Brunson went back to the locker room to be evaluated following a potential lower right leg injury.
Brunson just returned from missing a month of play with a right ankle injury."
Brunson is coming off another incredible regular season where he averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
The Knicks have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning Game 3 (also in Detroit) by a score of 118-116.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "This Knicks-Pistons game is the definition of a rock fight. Looks like Knicks-Heat in 1995."
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.