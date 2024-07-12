BREAKING: Jalen Brunson Reportedly Makes Decision On New York Knicks Future
Jalen Brunson has established himself among the best point guards in the NBA.
The 2024 All-Star is coming off a year where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games for the New York Knicks.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Brunson will sign a contract extension with the Knicks.
Via Wojnarowski: "In a largely unprecedented financial concession to give roster flexibility to a contender, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has agreed on a four-year, $156.5 million extension, his agent Sam Rose of CAA tells ESPN --- $113M less guaranteed than he’s eligible to receive in one year."
Via Wojnarowski: "The repercussions of Brunson choosing the four-year, $156.5M max deal over the five-year, $269M deal in 2025 are massive for the Knicks’ ability to keep this team together – and keep making roster moves to close the gap on a championship."
Brunson has become the team's clear leader (and best player).
Taking a discount will play a major factor in the Knicks being able to keep their team together (as Wojnarowski reports).
They have one of the best rosters in the NBA that also features Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Mitchell Robinson.
Brunson was the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
He has played six years in the NBA for the Knicks (and Dallas Mavericks).
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.