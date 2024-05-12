BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Final Status For Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 4
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets will have one of their best players in action, as starting point guard Jamal Murray has been upgraded to available.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update ahead of Game 4 vs. Minnesota:
AVAILABLE:
Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Right Abdominal Contusion)
Reggie Jackson (Left Calf Contusion)"
The Nuggets have also announced their starting lineup for the game (h/t Underdog NBA).
Via Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic on Sunday."
The Nuggets currently trail the Timberwolves 2-1, but are coming off a 117-90 victory in Game 3 (also in Minnesota).
Murray finished the game with 24 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
Game 5 will be on Tuesday evening in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 2-1.