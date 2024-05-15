BREAKING: Jamal Murray's Final Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 5
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as Jamal Murray has been upgraded to available.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update ahead of Game 5 vs. Minnesota:
AVAILABLE:
Jamal Murray (Left Calf Strain)
OUT:
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery)"
Murray is the team's second best player, and finished the regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 2-2 after the Nuggets won Game 4 by a score of 115-107.
In 39 minutes of playing time, Murray had 19 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening when the teams return to the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.
Last season, the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat (they beat the Timberwolves in the first round).