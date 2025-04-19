BREAKING: James Harden Made NBA History In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the LA Clippers are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado for Game 1 of their series.
James Harden had nine points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 4/7 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Larry Bird (1,061) for eighth on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Bird, the next player for Harden to pass will be Rajon Rondo (1,136).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @JHarden13 of the @LAClippers for moving up to 8th on the all-time playoff ASSISTS list!
#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google"
Harden is in his second year playing for LA.
The future Hall of Famer finished the regular season with averages of 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He also made his 11th NBA All-Star Game.
Via @LeGoatedOne: "James Harden in the playoffs as a starter (123 games):
26 PPG | 6 RPG | 8 APG | 1.7 SPG | 58% TS
No other player in NBA history averages those numbers in the playoffs."
The Clippers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night (also in Denver).
Harden was the third pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State.
He has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.