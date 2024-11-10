BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Bucks Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will be in Milwaukee to play the Bucks.
For the game, they will have one of their best players back in action, as Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available.
Brown had missed each of the previous four games.
He is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Jaylen Brown - AVAILABLE
Luke Kornet - AVAILABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT
Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) - OUT"
Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with Boston).
He is coming off an excellent year where he made the All-Star Game (and won the 2024 Finals MVP).
Via Jay King of The Athletic: "Joe Mazzulla said Jaylen Brown will have no minutes restriction."
The Celtics are 8-2 in their first ten games of the season after most recently defeating the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 108-104.
Jayson Tatum led the team with 33 points.
Following their showdown with the Bucks, the Celtics will return home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in Boston.
As for the Bucks, they have had a tough start to the season with a 2-7 record in their first nine games.
Following Boston, they will remain at home to host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening in Wisconsin.