BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Status For Celtics-Cavs Game
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will be without one of their best two players when they face off against the Cavs in Ohio.
Right before tip off, the Celtics have now announced that All-Star forward Jaylen Brown has been ruled out due to an illness.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP had not been on any of the previous injury reports for the game.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Cleveland today:
Jaylen Brown - Illness (Non-Covid) - OUT
Jrue Holiday - AVAILABLE
Al Horford - AVAILABLE
Kristaps Porzingis - AVAILABLE
Derrick White - Right Foot Sprain - OUT"
Brown is averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Despite being without Brown (and Derrick White), the Celtics still have a loaded roster and enter the day as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-3 record in 19 games.
They are also in the middle of a seven-game winning streak after defeating the Bulls (in Chicago) by a score of 138-129.
Brown finished the victory with 21 points, two rebounds and four assists while shooting 7/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday evening (at home) against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 17-3 record.