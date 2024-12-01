Fastbreak

BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after making the basket and being fouled by LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) (not pictured) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after making the basket and being fouled by LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) (not pictured) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will be without one of their best two players when they face off against the Cavs in Ohio.

Right before tip off, the Celtics have now announced that All-Star forward Jaylen Brown has been ruled out due to an illness.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP had not been on any of the previous injury reports for the game.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Cleveland today:

Jaylen Brown - Illness (Non-Covid) - OUT
Jrue Holiday - AVAILABLE
Al Horford - AVAILABLE
Kristaps Porzingis - AVAILABLE
Derrick White - Right Foot Sprain - OUT"

Brown is averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 15 games.

Despite being without Brown (and Derrick White), the Celtics still have a loaded roster and enter the day as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-3 record in 19 games.

They are also in the middle of a seven-game winning streak after defeating the Bulls (in Chicago) by a score of 138-129.

Jaylen Brown
Nov 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts to his three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Brown finished the victory with 21 points, two rebounds and four assists while shooting 7/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Following the Cavs, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday evening (at home) against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 17-3 record.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.