BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Magic Game
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Magic (in Orlando, Florida) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will get Jayson Tatum back in action, as he has been upgraded to available.
The 2024 NBA Champion missed Game 2 on Wednesday.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (wrist) available to play Friday."
Tatum finished Game 1 with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are available for Game 3 against the Orlando Magic. However, Jrue Holiday is out with a right hamstring strain."
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jayson Tatum is the first Celtic to average 25+ PPG in five straight seasons, surpassing Larry Bird’s previous record of four"
In Game 2, the Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown.
He put up 36 points and ten rebounds while shooting 12/19 from the field.
Via The Lead: "Most regular season + playoff wins since 2019-20:
371 - Celtics
339 - Bucks
339 - Nuggets
306 - Suns
305 - Clippers
303 - Heat
295 - Lakers
291 - Mavericks
290 - Sixers
268 - Warriors
267 - Thunder"