BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Final Injury Status For Magic-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Celtics and Magic will face off in Boston for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics will be without their best player, as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has been ruled out.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jayson Tatum (wrist) ruled out Wednesday."
Tatum finished Game 1 with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics won (also at home) by a score of 103-86.
Via @lockedupjb: "Jayson Tatum will officially miss his first playoff game as a member of the Celtics
He had played in 114 consecutive playoff games before tonight"
Tatum finished his eighth regular season in the NBA with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Without Jayson Tatum, Celtics could get some minutes from Torrey Craig or Baylor Scheierman.
But, I think they’re more likely to just run an 8-man rotation"
In Game 1, the Magic were led by Paolo Banchero who finished with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night (in Orlando).