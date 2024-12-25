BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Final Status For 76ers-Celtics Game
Jayson Tatum is available for Wednesday's game.
On Wednesday evening, the Celtics will have their best player back in the starting lineup when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.
For the game, Jayson Tatum has been upgraded to available.
The All-Star forward has missed the team's last game due to an illnes.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - OUT
Jayson Tatum - AVAILABLE
Derrick White - AVAILABLE"
Tatum comes into the night with outstanding averages of 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Celtics Stats: "The only NBA player averaging at least 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and fewer than 3 turnovers per game."
