BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Injury Status In Celtics-Kings Game
UPDATE: (Via The Boston Celtics): "Celtics Injury Report Update vs. Sacramento:
Jayson Tatum - Left Ankle Sprain - DOUBTFUL TO RETURN"
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the Sacramento Kings (in California).
During the second half, Jayson Tatum went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Jayson Tatum (ankle) headed to locker room Monday."
Tatum had 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Marc J. Spears: "Jayson Tatum on floor in pain in Sacramento after his left foot landed on Domantas Sabonis foot underneath. Sabonis got a flagrant 1 foul. Tatum helped to bench after suffering what appears to be a left ankle injury."
The six-time NBA All-Star came into play with outstanding averages of 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via Kevin John of ABC10: "Celtics star Jayson Tatum was down on the floor for a considerable amount of time about being fouled on a 3-point shot. After Tatum got back on his feet, chants of “MVP” were heard throughout Golden 1 Center."
Tatum is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-19 record in 71 games.
On Wednesday night, the Celtics will resume action when they visit the Phoenix Suns.