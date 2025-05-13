BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Injury Status In Celtics-Knicks Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 4.
During the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum went down with an injury.
The All-Star forward had been in the middle of a sensational game with 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks while shooting 16/28 from the field and 7/16 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Jared Weiss of The Athletic: "Jayson Tatum is spinning on the floor in pain, holding his right ankle. Seemed like he twisted it on that Annoy steal and he is writhing in serious pain right now. Trainers have just carried him back to the locker room with his ankle completely immobilized."
Tatum is the best player on the Celtics, so his status will be vital going forward.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the rest of the night.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "All the credit in the world to the Knicks. They were headed for a win in the game, and the series, as Jayson Tatum went down.
But if that injury is what it looked like, the Celtics entire future is now uncertain. That's way more important than losing this series."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in five games).
Game 5 against the Knicks will be on Wednesday night (in Boston).