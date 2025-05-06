BREAKING: Jayson Tatum Made Boston Celtics History Against Knicks
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Jayson Tatum had 13 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 4/9 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
He also made exciting Celtics history.
Via Dick Lipe of NBC Sports Boston: "Jayson Tatum just passed Paul Pierce for the 5th place on the Celtics' postseason scoring list.
MOST POINTS, CELTIC PLAYOFF HISTORY
3,897 Larry Bird
3,776 John Havlicek
3,182 Kevin McHale
2,909 Sam Jones
2,844 JAYSON TATUM
2,843 Paul Pierce"
Celtics fans will likely enjoy seeing the historic achievement from Tatum, as Pierce is one of the franchise's legends.
Many commented on the news.
@nateVsmith: "This is absurd considering the fact that Tatum has played 20 less playoff games than Paul Pierce lol"
@TatumMuse: "Jayson Tatum has surpassed Paul Pierce for 5th place in the Celtics’ All-Time Playoff Scoring List.
He is only in Year 8, btw."