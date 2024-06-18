BREAKING: Jayson Tatum Made Boston Celtics History Against Mavs
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home) for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Tatum had six points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
He also made Celtics history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Robert Parish (2,683) for sixth on the team's all-time playoff points list.
Following Parish, the next player for Tatum to pass will be Hall of Famer Paul Pierce (2,843).
Via Dick Lipe of NBC Sports Boston: "Tatum has moved past Parish into number 6 on the Celtics' all-time scoring list.
3897 Larry Bird
3776 John Havlicek
3182 Kevin McHale
2909 Sam Jones
2843 Paul Pierce
2691 Jayson Tatum"
At just 26, Tatum has a chance to one day finish at the top of the list.
He is in his seventh season in the NBA, but this is already his second time in the Finals.
In addition, the former Duke star has also been to the Eastern Conference finals five times.
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead over the Mavs, so they can win their first title since 2008 with a victory on Monday evening.
If the Mavs are able to say alive, Game 6 would be back in Dallas on Thursday evening.
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.