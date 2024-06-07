Fastbreak

BREAKING: Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Mavs-Celtics Game

Jayson Tatum moved up on the NBA's all-time playoff points list.

Ben Stinar

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are playing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (at home in Massachusetts) for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

This is the second time in Tatum's first seven seasons that he is in the Finals.

During the first quarter, he made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Kevin Garnett (2,601) for 40th on the all-time playoff points list.

Following Garnett, the next player for Tatum to pass will be Hall of Famer (and another Celtics legend) Bill Russell (2,673).

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is introduced before game one of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Tatum is coming off another fantastic regular season where he made his fifth straight NBA All-Star Game.

He averaged an excellent 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) in the first quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.

He has helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals in five of his first seven seasons.

However, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo were still on the roster.

May 6, 2012; Boston, MA USA; Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett (5) reacts after his three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter of game four in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).

The teams will then head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

