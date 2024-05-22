BREAKING: Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Pacers-Celtics Game
UPDATE: The Celtics won by a score of 133-128.
On Tuesday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are playing the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum got off to a good start with 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
During the game, the former Duke superstar made NBA history by becoming the 44th player to score 2,500 career playoff points.
The next player for him to pass will be Chauncey Billups (2,526).
Tatum is coming off another excellent regular season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Tatum is in his fifth Eastern Conference Finals since being drafted with the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
However, the Celtics have only been able to reach the NBA Finals one time in that span (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in 2022).
Whoever wins the series (between the Pacers and Celtics) will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.