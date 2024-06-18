BREAKING: Jayson Tatum Moves Ahead Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant On All-Time List
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had 20 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in his first 30 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Celtics Stats: "Jayson Tatum passed Kobe Bryant tonight for most playoff points in NBA history before turning 27. He's up to 2,696 points and counting."
At just 26, Tatum is on the verge of winning his first NBA Championship.
He has already been to the NBA Finals twice and reached the Eastern Conference finals six times.
Earlier in the game, Tatum moved ahead of Hall of Famer Robert Parish on the team's all-time playoff points list.
Via Dick Lipe of NBC Sports Boston: "Tatum has moved past Parish into number 6 on the Celtics' all-time scoring list.
3897 Larry Bird
3776 John Havlicek
3182 Kevin McHale
2909 Sam Jones
2843 Paul Pierce
2691 Jayson Tatum"
The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they win the title with a victory on Monday.
That said, the Mavs can force a Game 6 back in Dallas (which would be on Thursday).
Tatum was initially the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has spent his entire seven-year career in Boston.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the previous five seasons, and is coming off a year where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals.